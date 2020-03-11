UrduPoint.com
Harvard University Sends Students Home, Moves Tuition Online Due To COVID-19 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Harvard University Sends Students Home, Moves Tuition Online Due to COVID-19 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US' oldest higher education institution Harvard University has instructed students to vacate the campus and not to return after Spring Break due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the university's president Lawrence Bacow said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that all tuition would be conducted remotely for the foreseeable future.

"Students are asked not to return to campus after Spring Recess and to meet academic requirements remotely until further notice. Students who need to remain on campus will also receive instruction remotely and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions," Bacow's statement read.

All online tuition should be operational by March 23, while the university has also forbidden any non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people in order to tackle the spread of the disease, the statement added. Bacow stated that these decisions were taken after consultation with leading health officials.

According to the latest official data collected by Johns Hopkins University, more than 800 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the United States, resulting in the deaths of 28 people.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases rose above 118,000 during the course of the day, as the disease continues to spread rapidly outside of China.

