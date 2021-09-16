The 16th edition of the "Green Days of Autumn" harvest fair kicked off here on Thursday

ULAN BATOR, Sept. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :The 16th edition of the "Green Days of Autumn" harvest fair kicked off here on Thursday.

The annual event is co-organized by the country's Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, the municipal government of the national capital Ulan Bator and other relevant organizations.

The week-long event aims to not only support farmers and herders, provide a good chance to urban residents to buy fresh vegetables or fruits, meat and dairy products, but also support domestic food production and diversify food imports.

Hundreds of farmers, herders and companies operating in the food and agriculture sectors from the country's 21 provinces are participating in the event.

Numerous activities are expected to be held, such as an exhibition of innovative products, trainings to improve farmer knowledge and skills and raise public awareness about organic food products, as well as presentations on projects and programs being implemented in the food, agriculture and livestock sectors with foreign direct investment.

Mongolia, with a population of around 3.4 million, has set a goal to develop a multi-pillar economy in a bid to diversify its heavily mining-dependent economy. Developing food and agricultural sectors is considered as the most achievable solution.