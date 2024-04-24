Open Menu

'Harvesting Data': Latin American AI Startups Transform Farming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:26 PM

'Harvesting data': Latin American AI startups transform farming

For centuries, farmers used almanacs to try to understand and predict weather patterns

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) For centuries, farmers used almanacs to try to understand and predict weather patterns.

Now, a new crop of Latin American startups is helping do that with artificial intelligence, promising a farming revolution in agricultural giants like Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, corn and beef.

Aline Oliveira Pezente, a 39-year-old entrepreneur from the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, was working at agriculture company Louis Dreyfus Commodities when she noticed a problem in how the farming industry operates in Brazil.

Producers need huge amounts of credit up-front to buy inputs like seed and fertilizer, she says. But lenders are wary given how difficult it is to size up the myriad risks, from the natural -- droughts, floods, crop disease, erosion -- to the financial -- bankruptcy, price crashes and more.

In 2018, Aline and her husband Fabricio launched a startup called Traive that collects massive amounts of agriculture-related data, then analyzes it with AI, breaking down the capital risk for lenders and giving farmers easier access to credit.

"Lenders used to each use their own (risk analysis) model. Imagine like a giant Excel file," Aline told AFP. "But it's very hard for humans, even those who are super knowledgeable of statistics and mathematics, to create equations that capture the nuances of all the variables.

"They were taking three months to do something that we can do in five minutes with way better accuracy," said Aline, who has a master's degree specializing in AI and data analysis from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

- AI for agriculture -

Seven years on, Traive's clients include fintech firms and agro-industry giants like Syngenta. Banco do Brasil, Latin America's second-biggest bank, is an investor.

More than 70,000 producers use Traive's platform, which has facilitated nearly $1 billion in financial operations, the company says.

Aline presented her work this week at the Rio de Janeiro edition of Web Summit, the massive tech gathering dubbed "Davos for Geeks."

Speaking alongside her on a panel called "Harvesting Data: The Next Agricultural Revolution," fellow entrepreneur Alejandro Mieses explained how AI has the potential to reshape farming.

Worldwide, farmers are increasingly turning to AI to boost yields and returns, with applications like self-driving tractors, drones that track crop health and smart cameras that recognize weeds for herbicide treatment.

Mieses's Puerto Rico-based startup, TerraFirma, developed an AI model that uses satellite images to forecast environmental risks like natural disasters, crop disease and erosion.

"We insist on the physics of it, because we believe that is the base point. Understanding how water moves, how wind moves, how different solar exposures operate throughout your farmland," he said at Web Summit, of which AFP is a media partner this year.

The hard part, the panelists said: AI models have to be trained on massive amounts of data.

Although farmers tend to be data-obsessed -- painstakingly tracking environmental conditions, inputs and productivity -- gathering and processing that information around the world is complex.

"It's quite resource-intensive. You need servers, you need an immense repository of data," said Mieses, 39.

"It's the same old story of garbage in, garbage out."

- Climate question -

The agriculture industry faces criticism in countries like Brazil, whose rise as an agricultural powerhouse has also seen a surge of environmental destruction in key regions like the Amazon rainforest, a vital resource against climate change.

Innovation optimists argue that, with the world's population expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, technologies like AI are humanity's best hope for surviving without destroying the planet.

Mariana Vasconcelos is the 32-year-old chief executive of Brazilian startup Agrosmart, which uses AI to help farmers manage climate risks and produce more sustainably.

"The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says we need to increase food production to feed a growing population. At the same time, we have to produce with less: less land, less deforestation, less carbon footprint. How can we do that without technology?" she said.

"Agriculture is often seen as opposed to nature. But I think technology is showing that actually it can regenerate, restore the environment, work together with nature... Agriculture is headed for a more sustainable model."

Related Topics

Weather World Technology United Nations Water Agriculture Company Bank Rio De Janeiro Buy Same Price Minas Brazil Turkish Lira 2018 Media All From Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I ma ..

Imad Wasim expected to take part in fourth T20I match against New Zealand

9 minutes ago
 Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on ..

Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders

11 minutes ago
 N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide st ..

N. Macedonia starts elections that could decide stalled EU talks

11 minutes ago
 Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim ..

Illegal occupation of land: Court confirms interim bail of PTI leader

11 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

11 minutes ago
 Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital

Four dead as floods wreak havoc in Kenyan capital

11 minutes ago
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

33 minutes ago
 Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to en ..

Experts urge IMF, other finance institutions to ensure relief for growth in Paki ..

16 minutes ago
 PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

2 hours ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt allocated Rs 1 bln for providing motor ..

Punjab govt allocated Rs 1 bln for providing motorbikes to students: Minister

16 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World