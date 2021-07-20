UrduPoint.com
Harvey Weinstein Extradited To California To Face Additional Sex Crime Charges - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Harvey Weinstein Extradited to California to Face Additional Sex Crime Charges - Reports

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is being extradited to California from a prison in New York in order to face trial for additional sex crime charges there, NBC New York reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is being extradited to California from a prison in New York in order to face trial for additional sex crime charges there, NBC New York reported on Tuesday.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr.

Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the report cited New York corrections officials as saying.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database lists Weinstein as "out to court," meaning that he is no longer being held in the facility so as to participate in court elsewhere.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being found guilty on sexual assault and rape charges. He faces 11 more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, California, in a case involving five women.

