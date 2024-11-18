Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Keane after England goal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Former Ireland star Roy Keane joked that Taylor Harwood-Bellis's debut goal for England had put the Southampton defender's wedding to his daughter in jeopardy.

Harwood-Bellis is engaged to marry Keane's daughter Leah but his future father-in-law didn't take kindly to his goal in England's 5-0 rout of Ireland in the Nations League.

The 22-year-old netted England's fifth goal at Wembley on Sunday with a header from Jude Bellingham's cross, just 17 minutes after he came on for his debut.

Harwood-Bellis, a product of Manchester City's youth academy, celebrated the goal as Keane watched from the stands in his role as a television pundit.

With his tongue firmly in his cheek, ex-Manchester United midfielder Keane said the nuptials were no longer certain to go ahead.

"It's bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted yet," Keane said.

"Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you."