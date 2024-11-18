Harwood-Bellis Risks Wedding Wrath From Keane After England Goal
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Former Ireland star Roy Keane joked that Taylor Harwood-Bellis's debut goal for England had put the Southampton defender's wedding to his daughter in jeopardy.
Harwood-Bellis is engaged to marry Keane's daughter Leah but his future father-in-law didn't take kindly to his goal in England's 5-0 rout of Ireland in the Nations League.
The 22-year-old netted England's fifth goal at Wembley on Sunday with a header from Jude Bellingham's cross, just 17 minutes after he came on for his debut.
Harwood-Bellis, a product of Manchester City's youth academy, celebrated the goal as Keane watched from the stands in his role as a television pundit.
With his tongue firmly in his cheek, ex-Manchester United midfielder Keane said the nuptials were no longer certain to go ahead.
"It's bittersweet for me this. It is not done and dusted yet," Keane said.
"Things can change very quickly in the Keane household, let me tell you."
Recent Stories
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
More Stories From World
-
'Critically endangered' African penguins just want peace and food3 minutes ago
-
Senegal ruling party claims 'large victory' in elections3 minutes ago
-
Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down13 minutes ago
-
India's capital shuts schools as smog exceeds 60 times WHO limit23 minutes ago
-
Senegal counts votes as new leaders eye parliamentary win53 minutes ago
-
Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Keane after England goal2 hours ago
-
Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency2 hours ago
-
G20 leaders to grapple with climate, taxes, Trump comeback2 hours ago
-
Renewables revolt in Sardinia, Italy's coal-fired island2 hours ago
-
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks3 hours ago
-
Mitchell-less Cavs rip Hornets as perfect NBA start hits 15-03 hours ago
-
Thousands march through Athens to mark student uprising3 hours ago