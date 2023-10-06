ANTWERP, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) -- Tokyo Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan secured his second consecutive world all-around title with 86.132 points on Thursday in a thrilling final at the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

With this gold, Hashimoto becomes the first man to repeat as world all-around champion since Japan's Uchimura Kohei, who won six in a row from 2009 to 2015.

Silver medalist Illia Kovtun of Ukraine emerged from deep within the chasing pack to earn his second world all-around medal in three years with a score of 84.

998. As the bronze medalist in his World Championships debut in 2021, he was only the 19th best performer in qualification in Antwerp.

19-year-old Frederick Richard from the United States ended a 13-year U.S. men's medals drought by clinching bronze in his first individual world final.

The competition was tight through the first four rotations where less than a point separated six leading performers: Sun Wei of China, Hashimoto, Kovtun, Jake Jarman of Britain, Richard, and top qualifier Kenta Chiba from Japan.