Hasidic Jewish Pilgrims Start Leaving Ukraine Frontier: Border Guards

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims start leaving Ukraine frontier: border guards

Hundreds of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims massed along the Belarusian border hoping to enter Ukraine began leaving Friday, after Kiev upheld an entry ban citing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections

Kiev (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims massed along the Belarusian border hoping to enter Ukraine began leaving Friday, after Kiev upheld an entry ban citing a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

"There are about 700 pilgrims in front of the Ukrainian checkpoint," compared to around 1,000 Thursday, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko told AFP, while Belarussian Border committee representative Anton Bychkovskiy confirmed the numbers "were on the decline".

More Stories From World

