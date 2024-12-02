Hassan, Tebogo named World Athletes of the Year

(@FahadShabbir)

MONTE CARLO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan and Botswana's sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo were named World Athletes of the Year at the 2024 World Athletics Awards in Monaco on Sunday.

With the Olympics serving as the pinnacle of the sporting year, Hassan and Tebogo's performances in Paris were pivotal to their recognition.

Hassan made history by becoming the first woman to win medals in the 5,000m, 10,000m, and marathon at a single Olympics. The 31-year-old clinched gold in the marathon with an Olympic record time of 2:22:55, just 37 hours after earning bronze in the 10,000m, and six days after her 5,000m bronze. This remarkable achievement places her alongside Emil Zatopek, who won medals in these three events at the Helsinki Games in 1952.

Tebogo, meanwhile, became Botswana's first-ever Olympic champion by winning the men's 200m with an African record of 19.46 seconds. The 21-year-old also played a key role in helping Botswana secure silver in the men's 4x400m relay in Paris. Tebogo dipped under 20 seconds in the 200m nine times this season, demonstrating exceptional consistency.

"This is not just my achievement, it's a victory for all of Africa. Hearing my name called was a surprise, and I'm deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me," said Tebogo.

In addition to the World Athlete of the Year title, Tebogo also took home the Men's Track Athlete of the Year award, while American star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was named the Women's Track Athlete of the Year. McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own 400m hurdles world record twice in 2024, clocking 50.37 seconds to win Olympic gold and also contributing to the U.S. 4x400m relay team's gold medal.

Swedish pole vault icon Armand Duplantis and Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh received the Men's and Women's Field Athlete of the Year awards, respectively.

In the out-of-stadium category, Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola and Hassan won the men's and women's awards.

The Rising Star awards went to Ethiopia's Sembo Almayew and Italy's Mattia Furlani.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe commended the honorees, saying, "This group of athletes represents the very best of our sport and has redefined what is possible in terms of athletic performance this year."

The ceremony also included a moment of remembrance for Kelvin Kiptum, the marathon world record holder who tragically passed away earlier this year in a road accident.