Hasty Gavel And Standing Ovation Bring Down COP28 Curtain

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Hasty gavel and standing ovation bring down COP28 curtain

After two nights of fraught final negotiations, it took just five minutes for Sultan Al Jaber, with the nervous bang of his gavel, to adopt a historic deal calling for a transition from fossil fuels

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The proud president of COP28 had no time left to lose. After two nights of fraught final negotiations, it took just five minutes for Sultan Al Jaber, with the nervous bang of his gavel, to adopt a historic deal calling for a transition from fossil fuels.

"I hear no objection? It is so decided," he announced at 11:15 am (0715 GMT) on Wednesday, to applause and a standing ovation from delegates, despite the disappointment expressed by some small island states about the final language.

The delegates gathered in the UAE since November 30 barely had time to sit down before the deal was declared adopted.

"It is the UAE consensus," Jaber proclaimed from the podium, visibly relieved at the result, after months of promising to secure a "historic" deal and weathering criticism.

"We have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement, for the first time ever," he said, prompting even more vigorous applause.

Moments earlier, negotiators could be seen chatting happily in the enormous plenary room of the gigantic expo park in Dubai, where discussions ran a day longer than scheduled.

