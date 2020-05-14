Hasty Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions May Result in Another Lockdown - WHO Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lifting coronavirus restrictions while the case count is still high could lead to the renewed massive transmission of the virus and another lockdown, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Lifting coronavirus restrictions while the case count is still high could lead to the renewed massive transmission of the virus and another lockdown, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"If you can get the day-to-day number to the lowest possible level and get as much virus out of the community as possible, then when you open, you will tend to have less transmission or much less risk. If you reopen in the presence of high degree of virus transmission, then that transmission may accelerate.

If that virus transmission accelerates, and you don't have the systems to detect it, it will be days or weeks before you know something's gone wrong, And by the time that happens, you're back into a situation where your only response is another lockdown," Ryan told a press conference.

"I think what we all fear is a vicious cycle of public health disaster followed by economic disaster and then health disaster [again]," Ryan said.