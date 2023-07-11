Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Commissioner

All kinds of hate speech have been on the rise globally due to the influence of social media and amid growing international tensions, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) All kinds of hate speech have been on the rise globally due to the influence of social media and amid growing international tensions, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Tuesday.

"Powered by the tidal forces of social media, and in a context of increasing international and national discord and polarization, hate speech of every kind is rising, everywhere. It is harmful to individuals, and it damages the social cohesion necessary to the sound functioning of all societies," Tuerk said, referring to the recent Quran burning in Sweden. �

The high commissioner added that multiple societies are fighting the "militarization" of religious differences for political purposes.

�

"We must not allow ourselves to be reeled in and become instrumentalized by these merchants of chaos for political gain - these provocateurs who deliberately seek ways to divide us," he said.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.