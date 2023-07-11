Open Menu

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally By Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Commissioner

All kinds of hate speech have been on the rise globally due to the influence of social media and amid growing international tensions, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) All kinds of hate speech have been on the rise globally due to the influence of social media and amid growing international tensions, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk said on Tuesday.

"Powered by the tidal forces of social media, and in a context of increasing international and national discord and polarization, hate speech of every kind is rising, everywhere. It is harmful to individuals, and it damages the social cohesion necessary to the sound functioning of all societies," Tuerk said, referring to the recent Quran burning in Sweden. �

The high commissioner added that multiple societies are fighting the "militarization" of religious differences for political purposes.

"We must not allow ourselves to be reeled in and become instrumentalized by these merchants of chaos for political gain - these provocateurs who deliberately seek ways to divide us," he said.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson saying the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burnt the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police United Nations Social Media Stockholm Sweden January June Mosque Muslim All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

2 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

2 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

1 second ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 month ..

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

5 minutes ago
French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperati ..

French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

5 minutes ago
 PPP given proposal for holding elections on time a ..

PPP given proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving assemblies: Ra ..

5 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Pentagon on Track for $1 Trill ..

US Congressman Says Pentagon on Track for $1 Trillion Budget, Calls for Full Aud ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend ..

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - ..

10 minutes ago
 Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

10 minutes ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pak ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World