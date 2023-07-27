Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

The latest data from Dubai Customs show a total of 46,965 cargo trucks have been handled by the Hatta Border Crossing Customs Center over the first six months of this year, a daily average of 260 trucks mostly loaded with foodstuffs

Dubai Customs said their integrated, round-the-clock services and facilities at the border crossing helped smoothen the clearance procedures for incoming freight trucks, in a way that supports food security in the local market. The center’s teams work non-stop to support trade in goods and facilitate imports.

“The upward momentum in tourist traffic experienced by Dubai, which exceeded the pre-Covid levels, saw the number of vehicles cleared by the Hatta Customs Center jump to 365,448 vehicles during the first half of this year,” said Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centers Department, adding that the Hatta Border Crossing is a vital international crossing point, connecting the country to the Sultanate of Oman.

It plays a major role in facilitating trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman.

Hamad Kajour, senior manager, Hatta Customs Center,said: “The center has a pivotal role in supporting supply chains and supplying the local market with commodities and basic products. The advanced facilities and state-of-the-art smart scanning equipment we have in the center enable us to deal with the growing influx of passengers and goods swiftly and efficiently.”

Major goods transported by land through the Center are vegetables, fruits, perfumes, electrical appliances, electronics, foodstuffs, soft drinks, juices, dairy, marble, ceramics, motors and engines, heavy machinery, and cement.