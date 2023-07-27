Open Menu

Hatta Customs Center Supports Supply Chains, Handles 260 Cargo Trucks Per Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

The latest data from Dubai Customs show a total of 46,965 cargo trucks have been handled by the Hatta Border Crossing Customs Center over the first six months of this year, a daily average of 260 trucks mostly loaded with foodstuffs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 July, 2023) The latest data from Dubai Customs show a total of 46,965 cargo trucks have been handled by the Hatta Border Crossing Customs Center over the first six months of this year, a daily average of 260 trucks mostly loaded with foodstuffs.

Dubai Customs said their integrated, round-the-clock services and facilities at the border crossing helped smoothen the clearance procedures for incoming freight trucks, in a way that supports food security in the local market. The center’s teams work non-stop to support trade in goods and facilitate imports.

“The upward momentum in tourist traffic experienced by Dubai, which exceeded the pre-Covid levels, saw the number of vehicles cleared by the Hatta Customs Center jump to 365,448 vehicles during the first half of this year,” said Humaid Al Rasheed, Director of Land Customs Centers Department, adding that the Hatta Border Crossing is a vital international crossing point, connecting the country to the Sultanate of Oman.

It plays a major role in facilitating trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman.

Hamad Kajour, senior manager, Hatta Customs Center,said: “The center has a pivotal role in supporting supply chains and supplying the local market with commodities and basic products. The advanced facilities and state-of-the-art smart scanning equipment we have in the center enable us to deal with the growing influx of passengers and goods swiftly and efficiently.”

Major goods transported by land through the Center are vegetables, fruits, perfumes, electrical appliances, electronics, foodstuffs, soft drinks, juices, dairy, marble, ceramics, motors and engines, heavy machinery, and cement.

Related Topics

Dubai Oman Vehicles Traffic Border Market From

Recent Stories

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

12 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World