Haugan Wins Men's Slalom Finale As Kristoffersen Gets World Cup Globe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Sun Valley, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Norway had two reasons to celebrate on the slopes Thursday as Timon Haugan won the alpine ski World Cup men's slalom finale and compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen took home the season globe for the event.
On the final run of the last race of the season, Haugan completed a combined time of 1min 43.61secs to edge France's Clement Noel by 0.03 of a second with Austrian Fabio Gstrein third in 1:43.98.
Kristoffersen took fourth in 1:44.03 and captured the season points chase 662-610 ahead of Swiss Loic Meillard, the reigning world champion who was fifth in 1:44.
26, with Haugan on 609 and Noel on 606.
Haugan, 28, took his fourth career World Cup race victory, all in slalom. He has won twice before this season, in December at Alta Badia, Italy and last month in Schladming, Austria.
Haugan was too far back in points to fight for the globe but Noel and Meillard had chances into the last run.
There was nearly a serious incident when a skier checking the slope condition crossed in front of German racer Linus Strasser in the first run.
