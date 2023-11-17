Sergio Massa is charismatic, cool-headed, and statesmanlike: characteristics he hopes will convince Argentines to elect him president despite his performance as economy minister at a time when inflation stands at 143 percent

A wily and seasoned politician, Massa confounded pollsters by winning the most votes in a first-round election, coming in seven points ahead of his main rival Javier Milei.

Now the two men are neck and neck, and Massa has worked hard to present himself as the polar opposite of his fiery competitor, a libertarian who has vowed to dollarize the economy and shut down the central bank.

The 53-year-old lawyer has called for a unity government and vowed to appoint a finance minister and corruption chief from the opposition if victorious.

Massa was chosen as the best option to run for the presidency for the center-left Peronist ruling coalition, which has grown deeply unpopular.

He has distanced himself from President Alberto Fernandez, who currently has an almost 80 percent disapproval rating, according to an Atlas Intel poll, and Vice President Cristina Kirchner (63 percent disapproval), who was last year convicted of fraud.

Both have vanished from the public eye.

"If you look at his posters on the streets, it's just like a white poster with his face and no-one else. They're constantly talking about a new slate. You know, there's a new era starting if Massa is elected," said political analyst Ana Iparraguirre.

Margarita Perez, 69, in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital is one of many undecided voters, but said she was "leaning towards Massa."

"I know I am going to vote on Sunday, but I don't know for whom. Milei scares me."