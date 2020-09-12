Havana Governor Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked Curfew Until September 30

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Governor of the Cuban capital of Havana Reinaldo Garcia Zapata has prolonged the coronavirus-linked curfew until September 30 over the remaining difficult epidemiological situation.

In late August, the governor introduced the curfew in Havana from September 1-15.

"The boosted restrictions introduced in Havana in early September to fight COVID-19 outbreaks will last until September 30," the governor said in a statement, as quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency.

From September 16-30, the movement of people and vehicles will remain banned between 7:00 p.

m. (23:00 GMT) and 5:00 a.m. The departure and arrival from and to Havana are still strictly prohibited. Mass gatherings in banks will also be banned.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 913,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuba has confirmed 4,593 COVID-19 cases so far, with 106 fatalities.