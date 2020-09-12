UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Havana Governor Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked Curfew Until September 30

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Havana Governor Prolongs Coronavirus-Linked Curfew Until September 30

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Governor of the Cuban capital of Havana Reinaldo Garcia Zapata has prolonged the coronavirus-linked curfew until September 30 over the remaining difficult epidemiological situation.

In late August, the governor introduced the curfew in Havana from September 1-15.

"The boosted restrictions introduced in Havana in early September to fight COVID-19 outbreaks will last until September 30," the governor said in a statement, as quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency.

From September 16-30, the movement of people and vehicles will remain banned between 7:00 p.

m. (23:00 GMT) and 5:00 a.m. The departure and arrival from and to Havana are still strictly prohibited. Mass gatherings in banks will also be banned.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 913,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuba has confirmed 4,593 COVID-19 cases so far, with 106 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Governor Vehicles Havana March August September From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

7 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

7 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

9 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

7 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.