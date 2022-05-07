UrduPoint.com

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Doubles To 18 - Cuban President

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Doubles to 18 - Cuban President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Eighteen people, including a pregnant woman and child, died as a result of a powerful explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday, the Cuban presidential administration said on Saturday.

"(Cuban President Miguel) Diaz-Canel thanked friendly countries for the solidarity shown in the face of the Saratoga Hotel accident. According to preliminary figures announced at the meeting, 18 people were killed, including a pregnant woman and child," the administration said after the meeting.

The Cuban authorities said earlier in the day that nine people died and 40 were injured as a result of the explosion.

