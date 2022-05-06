Havana Hotel Explosion Death Toll Raises to 8 - Authorities

The death toll after the explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday increased to eight, the Cuban presidential administration said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The death toll after the explosion that destroyed the Saratoga hotel in Havana on Friday increased to eight, the Cuban presidential administration said.

Earlier in the day, the Cuban health authorities said that the incident killed two people and injured 19 more.

"Eight people are confirmed dead as of now, 30 are hospitalized," the administration tweeted.