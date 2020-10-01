Havana Lifts Coronavirus-Linked Curfew, Transport Restrictions - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Governor of the Cuban capital of Havana Reinaldo Garcia Zapata has announced the withdrawal of the coronavirus-linked curfew and transport restrictions.

In late August, the city authorities introduced the curfew in Havana from September 1-15. Later, the curfew was prolonged until the end of September.

"The ban on the movement of people and vehicles at night, the restrictions on the movement of public and private transport, as well as the restrictions on the movement between municipalities for street traders, have been removed," the governor said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency.

According to Garcia, the September restrictions had a positive impact on the epidemiological situation in the country with the decreasing number of newly discovered COVID-19 cases and the sinking number of new fatalities.

The governor said that starting from Thursday, some commercial activities, as well as state and private services, will be allowed. Residents of Havana will be able to visit beaches and swimming pools, as well as go to shops in neighboring districts. Public transport will resume its operation in Havana on Saturday.

At the same time, bars and clubs will remain closed. The traffic between Havana and other provinces will be allowed only in extraordinary cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 33.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuba has confirmed 5,597 coronavirus cases so far, with 122 fatalities.