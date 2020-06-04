UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Havana Strongly Rejects Sanctions Imposed By US Against 7 Cuban Entities As 'Shameful'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Havana Strongly Rejects Sanctions Imposed by US Against 7 Cuban Entities As 'Shameful'

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla slammed on Thursday  the sanctions recently imposed by the United States against seven Cuban organizations, saying that strengthening blockade amid the coronavirus pandemic is "shameful "

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla slammed on Thursday the sanctions recently imposed by the United States against seven Cuban organizations, saying that strengthening blockade amid the coronavirus pandemic is "shameful."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on seven Cuban entities, namely military-controlled financial institution FINCIMEX, three military-owned hotels, two military-owned scuba diving centers and one military-owned marine park for tourists. The state secretary stated that they "disproportionately benefit the [Raul] Castro dictatorship, a regime which uses the profits from these businesses to oppress the Cuban people and to fund its interference in Venezuela."

"I strongly reject the sanctions announced by #US Secretary of State Pompeo against 7 #Cuban entities, aimed at harming Cuban families.

Tightening the blockade during #COVID19 is both shameful and criminal," Parilla wrote on Twitter.

Following the victory of the Cuban revolutionaries over the US-backed regime, Washington severed diplomatic ties with Cuba and imposed a trade embargo on the country in the 1960s. Washington and Havana expressed their intention to start working on normalizing bilateral relations only in 2014. As a result, many restrictions on exchanges between the United States and Cuba were eased under then-US President Barack Obama.

However, current US President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he came to power in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington Twitter Trump Castro Havana United States Cuba Venezuela Criminals 2016 Dictator From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

13 minutes ago

England's Burgess calls ex-coach 'snake' over Worl ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan reports record 4,688 cases of Coronavirus ..

21 minutes ago

South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for S ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.