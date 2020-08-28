Havana to Impose Curfew Over COVID-19 Pandemic Starting From September 1 - Governor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Cuban capital of Havana would introduce a curfew from September 1 to September 15 over the deteriorating COVID-19 epidemiological situation, Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata said.

"The movement of people and vehicles is banned between 7:00 p.m. [23:00 GMT] and 5:00 a.m. of the next day ... At the same time, [the authorities] will impose a ban on the movement between provinces of the island for tourist, vacation and other purposes: the departure and arrival from and to Havana are strictly banned," the governor said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Cuba Debate newspaper.

The government has also introduced fines for those, who violate the quarantine rules.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 829,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuba has confirmed 3,806 COVID-19 cases so far, with 92 fatalities.