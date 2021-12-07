UrduPoint.com

Hawaii Declares State Of Emergency Over Flooding Risks - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

Hawaii Declares State of Emergency Over Flooding Risks - Governor

Hawaii enters a state of emergency as weather services predict continued heavy rains in the region, Hawaii governor David Ige announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Hawaii enters a state of emergency as weather services predict continued heavy rains in the region, Hawaii governor David Ige announced on Tuesday.

"I've just signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawaiʻi as heavy rains from a Kona Low weather system are anticipated to continue to cause flooding and damage to public and private property," Ige wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended its flood warning for the Oahu island and several other areas of the archipelago over intense rainfall, with rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour, and strong wind.

The emergency declaration will allow the state to quickly allocate funds for disaster relief, fixing damages and losses caused by flooding and other effects of heavy rains. The emergency relief period will continue through Friday, December 10, according to the governor.

Related Topics

Weather Governor Flood Twitter David December From Rains

Recent Stories

PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Te ..

PAK VS BAN: Bangladesh 76-7 at stumps in second Test

7 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ c ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils ‘Literature’ category longlist

11 minutes ago
 Russia to Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk ..

Russia to Express Need for Kiev to Implement Minsk Accord During Putin-Biden Tal ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia, China Sign Roadmap on Satellite Navigation ..

Russia, China Sign Roadmap on Satellite Navigation - Roscosmos

6 minutes ago
 District admin seals 33 stone crushing plants for ..

District admin seals 33 stone crushing plants for violation of EPA act

6 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 250kg narcotics at Torkham

ANF recovers 250kg narcotics at Torkham

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.