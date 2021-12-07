Hawaii Declares State of Emergency Over Flooding Risks - Governor

Hawaii enters a state of emergency as weather services predict continued heavy rains in the region, Hawaii governor David Ige announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Hawaii enters a state of emergency as weather services predict continued heavy rains in the region, Hawaii governor David Ige announced on Tuesday.

"I've just signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawaiʻi as heavy rains from a Kona Low weather system are anticipated to continue to cause flooding and damage to public and private property," Ige wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended its flood warning for the Oahu island and several other areas of the archipelago over intense rainfall, with rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour, and strong wind.

The emergency declaration will allow the state to quickly allocate funds for disaster relief, fixing damages and losses caused by flooding and other effects of heavy rains. The emergency relief period will continue through Friday, December 10, according to the governor.