Hawaiian Authorities Order Maui County Evacuation Due to Risk of Dam Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The authorities of Hawaii's Maui County order obligatory evacuation of its population over "imminent" threat of the Kaupakalua Dam failure, the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency said.

"Imminent dam breach near Haiku, Maui.

Evacuations have been ordered for everyone downstream of Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku. Heavy rains have led to the dam cresting. Evacuation shelters are being opened at the Paia Community Center and Hana High school. People need to stay away from the area," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The emergency management agency pledged to provide more information later.