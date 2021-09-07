Hawking-Inspired Chinese Teen With Severe Muscular Dystrophy Enters Major University

An 18-year-old Chinese teen suffering from an advanced form of muscular dystrophy has been admitted to a prestigious university in Beijing after scoring 645 out of 750 points on the national exams, media said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) An 18-year-old Chinese teen suffering from an advanced form of muscular dystrophy has been admitted to a prestigious university in Beijing after scoring 645 out of 750 points on the national exams, media said.

Xing Yifan said he was inspired by British cosmologist Stephen Hawking and wanted to make a difference by gaining more knowledge, the Chinese People's Daily reported. Hawking made his groundbreaking discoveries on black holes and the Big Bang despite a crippling motor neuron disease.

Xing was diagnosed with LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy, a debilitating disorder that causes wasting of skeletal muscles, at the age of six months. The teen, who weighs only forty Pounds, has never been able to walk and relies on his parents for care and mobility.

Despite this, Xing has been able to escape the limits of his condition to rank at the top of his class at high school entrance exams in 2018 and was admitted to Beihang University, best known for its aerospace engineering program.