UrduPoint.com

Hawking-Inspired Chinese Teen With Severe Muscular Dystrophy Enters Major University

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Hawking-Inspired Chinese Teen With Severe Muscular Dystrophy Enters Major University

An 18-year-old Chinese teen suffering from an advanced form of muscular dystrophy has been admitted to a prestigious university in Beijing after scoring 645 out of 750 points on the national exams, media said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) An 18-year-old Chinese teen suffering from an advanced form of muscular dystrophy has been admitted to a prestigious university in Beijing after scoring 645 out of 750 points on the national exams, media said.

Xing Yifan said he was inspired by British cosmologist Stephen Hawking and wanted to make a difference by gaining more knowledge, the Chinese People's Daily reported. Hawking made his groundbreaking discoveries on black holes and the Big Bang despite a crippling motor neuron disease.

Xing was diagnosed with LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy, a debilitating disorder that causes wasting of skeletal muscles, at the age of six months. The teen, who weighs only forty Pounds, has never been able to walk and relies on his parents for care and mobility.

Despite this, Xing has been able to escape the limits of his condition to rank at the top of his class at high school entrance exams in 2018 and was admitted to Beihang University, best known for its aerospace engineering program.

Related Topics

China Beijing 2018 Media From Best Top

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation effo ..

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

21 minutes ago
 Rosoboronexport Signed Contracts Worth Over $3.5Bl ..

Rosoboronexport Signed Contracts Worth Over $3.5Bln at Summer Arms Exhibitions

47 seconds ago
 US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-H ..

US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages - Environme ..

49 seconds ago
 Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil on Indepen ..

Pro-, Anti-Bolsonaro Rallies Hit Brazil on Independence Day

52 seconds ago
 French Plane Suspected of Violating Finnish Airspa ..

French Plane Suspected of Violating Finnish Airspace

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.