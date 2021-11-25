Hayashi, Lavrov Discuss Tokyo-Moscow Peace Deal - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation on Thursday and discussed a peace deal between Tokyo and Moscow, the Kyodo news agency reported

According to Kyodo, the sides confirmed readiness to continue making efforts to reach the peace deal based on existing agreements between the countries.