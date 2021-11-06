(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Yoshimasa Hayashi, who served as Japan's defense, science and education, and agriculture minister, is highly likely to head the country's foreign ministry, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to replace its leader, Akira Amari.

On Thursday, Kishida said that he will hold office as prime minister and foreign minister simultaneously till November 10, when the government will be formed. The official headed the Japanese Foreign Ministry from 2012 till 2017.