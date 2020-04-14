UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Attack Settlement In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Tue 14th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked the Miznaz settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Monday, adding that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey was recorded in the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered .

.. One shelling of Miznaz settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.

Zhuravlev added that a special communication channel for operational interaction between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria and the Turkish side continued to function.

