Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Carry Out 33 Attacks in Northern Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), carried out 33 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday at a briefing.

"Thirty-three shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (including, according to the Syrian side, 33 attacks), 18 were in the Idlib province, four in Aleppo, nine in Latakia, and two in Hama," Grinkevich said.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and Al Hasakah provinces.

In addition, Grinkevich also said that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.