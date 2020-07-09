UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Plan Provocations In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Militants Plan Provocations in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) plan staging provocations in Syria's Idlib, with an aim to accuse Damascus again of using chemical weapons, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syria Reconciliation said on Wednesday.

"According to the information that the center for reconciliation of the opposing sides has received from locals, militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization plan staging provocations near the settlements of Sfukhon, Fatterah and Fleifel in the Idlib province with an aim to accuse the governmental forces of using chemical weapons," Rear Admiral Alexander Sherbitsky said at a briefing.

The militants have already created at least 15 improvised explosive devices, stuffed with unidentified toxic agent, the Russian military added.

