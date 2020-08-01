UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell 3 Towns In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell 3 Towns in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked three settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered three attacks on the settlements of Bsakla, Kafr Nabl, and Maaret Mouhos in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Marandidov said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

