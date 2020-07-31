Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Militants Shell Localities in 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has shelled settlements in Syria's provinces of Idlib, Latakia and Aleppo, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered 11 attacks on the Ikko settlement in the Latakia province, on the settlements of Jbala (twice), al-Dana, Maarat-Sin, Mellaja, Hazzarin, Bsakla, Jubas, Kansafra in the Idlib province, on the settlements of Basratun, Urum-al-Kubra in the Aleppo province from the positions of the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra," Marandidov said.

The military added that the Russian military police had continued patrolling the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.