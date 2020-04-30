MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey has been registered ... One shelling of Khan Tutin settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," the bulletin read.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.