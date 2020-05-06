UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlement In Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled the Miznaz settlement in Syria's Aleppo province, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, said on Tuesday at a briefing.

"Over the past 24 hours, no firing by Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups was recorded. Meanwhile, one shelling of the Miznaz settlement in Aleppo province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

The military added that Russian military police continued to patrol the Syrian-Turkish border on several routes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah.

In addition, a special continuous communication channel continues to function between the Russian center for the reconciliation of the warring parties and the Turkish side.

