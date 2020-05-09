UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled two settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Friday.

"At the same time, two instances of fire at the Kafr Nabl settlement and one at the Asos settlement in Idlib province were recorded from the position of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

He added that no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past 24 hours.

