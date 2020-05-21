UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"One shelling by the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization was recorded in the village of Kafr Mus, one in the village of Maarat al-Numan, another in the village of Maaret-Mouhos, and one in the village of Dahr al Kabir in Idlib," Zhuravlev said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russian planes have carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria over the past day.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Mus Refugee

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

28 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.