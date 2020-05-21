MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"One shelling by the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization was recorded in the village of Kafr Mus, one in the village of Maarat al-Numan, another in the village of Maaret-Mouhos, and one in the village of Dahr al Kabir in Idlib," Zhuravlev said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russian planes have carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria over the past day.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.