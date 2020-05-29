(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Jubas, one on the village of Dahr al Kabir, three on the settlement of ... in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

The military added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the past day.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.