Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:00 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Ruweiha, one shelling of Dahr al Kabir, one attack on the locality of Al Jaradeh, one attack on the settlement of Al Dana in the Idlib province from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol several routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah.

