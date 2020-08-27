MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, Col. Alexey Posunko, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Posunko said.

The colonel added that Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zor.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.