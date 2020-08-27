UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town in Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, Col. Alexey Posunko, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Posunko said.

The colonel added that Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zor.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib From Refugee

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

2 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

3 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.