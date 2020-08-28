UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syrian Latakia- Russian Reconciliation Center

Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled a settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, Col. Alexey Posunko, said on Thursday.

"We have registered one shelling of the settlement of Qinsibba in the Latakia province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Posunko told a briefing.

The colonel added that Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah. Moreover, according to Posunko, no shelling from the side of the Turkish-controlled armed groups has been registered in the past 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

