MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Friday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Bala in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.