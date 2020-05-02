MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have shelled the Kafr Nabl town in the Syrian province of Idlib, Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for the Syrian reconciliation, said during a briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had recorded one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side had not registered any violations.

"One shelling of the Kafr Nabl settlement in Idlib province was recorded from the position of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

He added that no fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past 24 hours.