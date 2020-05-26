MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded and that Russian military police units had continued patrolling several routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

"At the same time, we have registered one attack on the settlement of Maaret Moukhos in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.