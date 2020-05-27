UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded and that Russian military police units had continued patrolling several routes in the provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

"At the same time, we have registered one attack on the settlement of Maaret Moukhos in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Same From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

3 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

4 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

7 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

9 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.