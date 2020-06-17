MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Kafr Halab in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He added that the Russian military police was continuing its patrols along several routes in the province.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.