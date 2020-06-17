UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town in Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Kafr Halab in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He added that the Russian military police was continuing its patrols along several routes in the province.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Aleppo From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.