Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded within the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Shcherbitsky added that 1,199 students arrived to study in Aleppo from militant-controlled territories in accordance with an agreement between the Syrian government and local administrations in militant areas. Militants, however, continued obstructing other school leavers from heading out of the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

