UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Town in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Kafer Mus in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Marandidov said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Idlib Mus Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

2 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.