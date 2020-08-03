(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib, Guard Lt. Col. Vladimir Marandidov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Sunday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Kafer Mus in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Marandidov said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.