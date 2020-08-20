UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked a settlement in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered one attack on the settlement of Basratun in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Shcherbitsky said.

The rear admiral added that Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zor.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

