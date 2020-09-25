UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In Syria's Aleppo, Idlib - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Rear Admiral Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlements of Saraqib in the province of Idlib and Urum as Sughra in the Aleppo province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

He noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

