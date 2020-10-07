Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 4 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Hama, Latakia and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered 31 attacks on settlements, including 19 in Idlib, five in Aleppo, four in Hama and three in Latakia from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

The official also said that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Grinkevich added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Karakozak.