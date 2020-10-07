UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns In 4 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 4 Syrian Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have attacked settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Hama, Latakia and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Wednesday.

"We have registered 31 attacks on settlements, including 19 in Idlib, five in Aleppo, four in Hama and three in Latakia from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

The official also said that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded.

Grinkevich added that the Russian military police units had also conducted patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Manbij and Karakozak.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Manbij Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

1 hour ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

1 hour ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

1 hour ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

1 hour ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.