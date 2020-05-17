(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted three attacks in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Maaret-Mouhos and one attack on the settlement of Dadih in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russian military police meanwhile carried out patrol missions in Aleppo and Hasakah.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.