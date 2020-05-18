Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Towns in 3 Provinces of Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) have conducted numerous attacks in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"We have registered attacks on the settlement of Jubas, one attack on the settlement of Qwqaba, one attack on Mardih, one attack on Kafer-Battih and one attack on Maaret-Mouhos in the Idlib province, one attack on Urum-es-Sougra, one attack on Herbet-Jezraya and one attack on Kafer-Taala in the Aleppo province, one attack on Salmain in the Latakia province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russian planes have carried out patrols along a fixed route in north Syria over the past day.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.